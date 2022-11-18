S. Korea's F-35A stealth jets hold guided bomb strike drills targeting N. Korea's missile launchers
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States conducted a joint air exercise Friday focusing on enhancing the capabilities of striking North Korea's missile-related facilities, hours after it fired another long-range ballistic missile, according to Seoul's military.
The South Korean Air Force's F-35A stealth fighter jets held the exercise striking North Korea's Transporter Erector Launcher vehicles with GBU-12 aerial laser-guided bombs, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced.
Four F-35A aircraft also staged a flight along with four F-16 fighters of the U.S. Air Force in a combined attack formation over the East Sea during the drills, it added.
The allies "demonstrated their strong will to respond resolutely to any threats and provocations, including North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) , and their overwhelming ability and readiness to strike the enemy with precision," the JCS said.
Earlier in the day, the North shot what is presumed to be a Hwasong-17 ICBM into the East Sea.
