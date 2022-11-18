Rival parties warn N.K.'s continued provocations could lead to regime's collapse
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The rival parties condemned North Korea's firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) toward the East Sea on Friday, warning such provocations would end up bringing about its "self-destruction."
Earlier Friday, North Korea fired an ICBM, presumed to be a Hwasong-17 which is known to carry multiple warheads and have a range of around 15,000 kilometers, long enough to cover the entire U.S. mainland.
"We warn North Korea. Reckless provocations will only bring about its self-destruction and give an opportunity for the international community to strengthen cooperation for deterrence against North Korea," Rep. Yang Kum-hee, the ruling People Power Party's spokesperson, said.
Yang said Pyongyang will become further isolated in the international community should its provocations continue, noting the leaders of South Korea, U.S. and Japan have reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering "extended deterrence" against the North during their recent trilateral summit in Phnom Penh.
Rep. An Ho-young, the main opposition Democratic Party's spokesperson, also said North Korea is threatening peace on the Korean Peninsula with its missile threats, calling for a stop.
"We deeply regret that North Korea is breaking its self-moratorium on testing ICBMs," An said.
North Korea had announced a moratorium on nuclear and ICBM testing in 2017 but breached it earlier this year after a four-year hiatus.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony
-
Yoon, first lady reunite with Biden at gala dinner in Cambodia
-
First lady visits home of Cambodian child with heart disease
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden vow to respond with overwhelming force if N.K. uses nuclear weapons
-
DP leader raps interior minister over 'unpardonable slur' over Itaewon tragedy
-
Yongsan Ward office chief banned from leaving country amid probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) Yoon unveils S. Korea's strategy for free, peaceful, prosperous Indo-Pacific
-
N. Korea fires suspected long-range missile eastward
-
(World Cup) Son Heung-min to wear numberless mask in matches
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires one ICBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 suspected long-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military