(4th LD) N. Korea fires one ICBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL -- North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) toward the East Sea on Friday, the South Korean military said, in apparent protest over the United States' move to reinforce its "extended deterrence" protection of South Korea and Japan.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 10:15 a.m., and that the missile flew around 1,000 kilometers at an apogee of some 6,100 km at a top speed of Mach 22.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Yoon orders execution of strengthened extended deterrence measures after N.K. missile launch
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed the National Security Council on Friday to implement strengthened extended deterrence measures following North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) earlier in the day, his office said.
Yoon gave the instructions shortly after North Korea fired its second ICBM in two weeks in apparent protest of the United States' renewed pledge to use all means, including nuclear, to defend its allies South Korea and Japan from North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.
-----------------
PM, Harris, 4 leaders condemn N. Korea's ICBM launch
BANGKOK -- South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and leaders of four other nations on Friday condemned North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), urging Pyongyang to cease provocations.
Han, Harris and the four leaders, including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, made the remarks at an emergency meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, hours after North Korea fired an ICBM that landed near Japanese waters.
-----------------
Rival parties warn N.K.'s continued provocations could lead to regime's collapse
SEOUL -- The rival parties condemned North Korea's firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) toward the East Sea on Friday, warning such provocations would end up bringing about its "self-destruction."
Earlier Friday, North Korea fired an ICBM, presumed to be a Hwasong-17 which is known to carry multiple warheads and have a range of around 15,000 kilometers, long enough to cover the entire U.S. mainland.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Yongsan Ward chief, senior police officer summoned over Itaewon crush probe
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- Police brought in a Yongsan Ward chief for questioning on Friday as part of an investigation into the crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood.
Yongsan Ward office chief Park Hee-young, who administers the Itaewon district, appeared before a special investigation team building in western Seoul as a suspect.
-----------------
Yoon, Spanish PM vow greater economic cooperation, condemn N.K. missile launch
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez vowed Friday to increase economic cooperation between the two countries while condemning North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Yoon and Sanchez made the remarks following a summit in Seoul, saying the two sides hope to reinforce the strategic partnership established last year by strengthening cooperation in areas such as semiconductors, electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, Spain hold business forum in Seoul
SEOUL -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and some 100 business leaders from South Korea and Spain gathered in Seoul on Friday to attend a forum meant to discuss ways to boost cooperation and investment in various industry sectors, Seoul's industry ministry said.
The business forum, organized by the Spanish chamber of commerce, took place as the Spanish prime minister is visiting South Korea for a summit with President Yoon Suk-yeol and meetings with business leaders.
-----------------
Opposition leader's 'right-hand man' appears for court hearing on arrest warrant
SEOUL -- One of opposition leader Lee Jae-myung's closest confidants attended a court hearing held Friday to determine whether he should be arrested over charges connected to a high-profile real estate development scandal.
It marked the first time that Jeong Jin-sang, the secrecy-shrouded vice chief of staff to Democratic Party (DP) Chairman Lee, also known as Lee's "right-hand man," has appeared before press cameras since the scandal broke out last year.
-----------------
Opposition parties name members of envisioned special committee for parliamentary probe into Halloween tragedy
SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party and two minor parties on Friday finalized a list of lawmakers to take part in an envisioned special committee to lead a parliamentary probe into the government's bungled response to the Itaewon crowd crush.
The finalization of 11 special committee members underscores the opposition's commitment to forge ahead with a parliamentary investigation into the tragedy despite persistent objections from the ruling People Power Party.
