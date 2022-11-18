S. Korea reports 2 more avian influenza cases
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday confirmed two additional cases of a highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) strain of H5N1, bringing the total cases reported from poultry farms since this autumn to 18, officials said.
One of the cases was confirmed at an egg farm in Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometers south of Seoul, and the other at a duck farm in Cheongju, 113 km southeast of the capital, the officials said.
Quarantine measures have been taken on the two affected farms, including access blockades, a mass cull of poultry and an epidemiological investigation, the officials said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony
-
Yoon, first lady reunite with Biden at gala dinner in Cambodia
-
First lady visits home of Cambodian child with heart disease
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden vow to respond with overwhelming force if N.K. uses nuclear weapons
-
DP leader raps interior minister over 'unpardonable slur' over Itaewon tragedy
-
Gov't plans to install electromagnetic wave detectors near THAAD base next year
-
First lady visits home of Cambodian child with heart disease
-
N. Korea fires suspected long-range missile eastward
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires one ICBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 suspected long-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(World Cup) Son Heung-min to wear numberless mask in matches
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires one ICBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military