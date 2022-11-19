N. Korean missile test proves need to fully implement N. Korea sanctions: State Dept.
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The United States condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launch on Friday, calling on all countries to fully implement U.N. Security Council sanctions imposed on the reclusive state.
State department spokesperson Ned Price also called on Pyongyang to halt its military provocations and instead engage in sustained dialogue.
"The United States condemns the DPRK's ballistic missile launch," Price said in a released statement, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"This launch is a clear violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, and demonstrates the threat the DPRK's unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs pose to the DPRK's neighbors, the region, international peace and security, and the global non-proliferation regime," Price added.
North Korea fired an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday (Seoul time), marking its eighth test launch of an ICBM this year.
The country has fired more than 60 ballistic missiles this year, the largest number of ballistic missiles it fired in any given year.
Price highlighted the need to rein in North Korea's advancing missile capabilities.
"This action demonstrates the need for all countries to fully implement DPRK-related U.N. Security Council resolutions that are intended to prohibit the DPRK from acquiring the technologies and materials needed to carry out these destabilizing tests," the department spokesperson said.
In a separate statement released earlier, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the U.S. will take "all necessary measures to ensure the security" of the U.S., South Korea and Japan.
"We urge all countries to condemn these violations and call on the DPRK to come to the table for serious negotiations," said Watson.
Price reaffirmed U.S. commitment to engaging with North Korea in dialogue.
"Together, with the international community, we call on the DPRK to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue," the state department spokesperson said in his statement.


