N.K. leader inspects Hwasong-17 ICBM test launch: state media
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made an on-site inspection of the country's test-firing of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) earlier this week, Pyongyang's state media said Saturday.
The missile, launched from the Pyongyang International Airport, flew 999.2 kilometers for 4,135 seconds at an apogee of 6,040.9km and landed in the international waters of the East Sea, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Kim observed the test in person along with senior North Korean officials, it added.
Kim was quoted as saying that the launch of the ICBM has reaffirmed his regime's acquisition of a powerful and reliable capability to counter any of nuclear threats.
He "solemnly vowed" to respond resolutely to nuclear threats by enemies, the KCNA said.
(END)
