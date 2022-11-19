Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 19.
Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea fires another ICBM after 15 days; S. Korea and U.S. respond with stealth jet (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea fires another ICBM; Yoon says S. Korea will impose strong sanctions (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea succeeds in firing 'monster' ICBM that can target U.S. mainland (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea launches another ICBM; 'it can target U.S. mainland' (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea fires 'monster ICBM'; all of U.S. mainland in reach (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea fires ICBM that can hit U.S. mainland (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 2022 Qatar World Cup: Can dream come true again? (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea fires another 'monster ICBM'; S. Korea and U.S. respond with F-35A (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Mobile carriers lose frequency as gov't gives them 'red card' for lack of investment (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Taiwan cuts taxes for chips, while S. Korea blocks support bill for chips (Korea Economic Daily)
