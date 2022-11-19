Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 November 19, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/07 Cloudy 30

Incheon 17/09 Cloudy 30

Suwon 18/07 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 18/06 Sunny 20

Daejeon 19/06 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 15/03 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 17/10 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 20/07 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 21/07 Cloudy 30

Jeju 21/16 Sunny 60

Daegu 19/05 Cloudy 30

Busan 21/13 Cloudy 20

(END)

