Allies conduct joint air drill involving B-1B bomber after N. Korea's ICBM launch
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. B-1B Lancer strategic bomber joined a South Korea-U.S. joint air drill Saturday, one day after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) toward the East Sea, military officials said.
According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the supersonic bomber made a sortie over South Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ) escorted by South Korea's F-35A jets and U.S. F-16 fighters.
On Friday, North Korea fired a Hwasong-17 ICBM, which is known to carry multiple warheads and have a range of around 15,000 kilometers, long enough to cover the entire U.S. mainland.
"Through this drill, we have once again demonstrated the joint military capacity of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and Washington's commitment to protecting the Korean Peninsula and providing extended deterrence," the JCS said.
The JCS also said Seoul and Washington will closely cooperate to monitor North Korea's military actions and improve their joint response to the North's provocations.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony
-
Yoon, first lady reunite with Biden at gala dinner in Cambodia
-
First lady visits home of Cambodian child with heart disease
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden vow to respond with overwhelming force if N.K. uses nuclear weapons
-
DP leader raps interior minister over 'unpardonable slur' over Itaewon tragedy
-
Gov't plans to install electromagnetic wave detectors near THAAD base next year
-
First lady visits home of Cambodian child with heart disease
-
S. Korea's F-35A stealth jets hold guided bomb strike drills targeting N. Korea's missile launchers
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader inspects Hwasong-17 ICBM test launch, declares resolute nuclear response to threats
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires one ICBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
N. Korea fires suspected long-range missile eastward