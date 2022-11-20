(World Cup) Ex-top coaches eager to see how teams respond to pressing, devise new strategies

"This could be a World Cup of surprises. If some underdogs, maybe African or Asian teams ... if they're courageous, they can go far in this tournament," Klinsmann said. "This is not a tournament to sit back and defend. I think it's a tournament that really invites you to be courageous and to go forward. I don't think you go far if you just have a very defensive approach in this tournament. Teams are fit and hungry, and they want to get going."

