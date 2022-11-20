Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 November 20, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/09 Cloudy 10

Incheon 17/10 Cloudy 10

Suwon 19/09 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 19/09 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 19/08 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 17/05 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 19/10 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 20/09 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 19/10 Cloudy 10

Jeju 18/16 Rain 60

Daegu 19/09 Cloudy 20

Busan 20/14 Cloudy 10

