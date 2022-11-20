Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 20, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/09 Cloudy 10
Incheon 17/10 Cloudy 10
Suwon 19/09 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 19/09 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 19/08 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 17/05 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 19/10 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 20/09 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 19/10 Cloudy 10
Jeju 18/16 Rain 60
Daegu 19/09 Cloudy 20
Busan 20/14 Cloudy 10
