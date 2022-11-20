(World Cup) Portugal players shake off Ronaldo distractions

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner set for his fifth and likely final World Cup, recently lashed out at his Premier League club, Manchester United, in a televised interview. The team in turn said they will explore legal action against Ronaldo, creating a potential source of distraction for his national team in the buildup to the World Cup. There is also speculation of tension between Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, teammates at both Man United and the national team.

