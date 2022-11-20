N.K. state TV releases photos of leader Kim, his daughter, for 2nd straight day
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state broadcaster on Sunday revealed additional photos showing leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter observing the test-firing of last week's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the second straight day.
The disclosure by the North's Korean Central Television spawned speculation that it might be intended to rationalize the regime's nuclear and missile programs in the name of safety for young people and forge Kim's public persona as a family-oriented leader.
One photo showed Kim hugging his daughter from behind while watching a screen. Another portrayed him holding his daughter with his left arm as he and military staff appeared to celebrate the ICBM launch.
In a photo, Kim was also seen walking alongside his daughter and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, against the backdrop of troops applauding in celebration.
These photos drew a stark contrast with his late father, Kim Jong-il, who was never publicly accompanied by his wife.
Since taking the helm of the country a decade ago, the current leader has appeared together with his wife at various public events, including diplomatic activities -- a move that observers said has helped create an image of Kim being a leader of a "normal" state.
The photos of Kim bringing his daughter to the launch site also helped craft an image of a leader warmly caring for his daughter like ordinary parents as he appears keen on cementing public support amid economic and other domestic difficulties, according to observers.
