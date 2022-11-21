(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch

"The DPRK made clear that it could not but take indispensable action for self-defence under the worrying security environment in the Korean peninsula and the region caused by the U.S. and its vassal forces' dangerous military cooperation against the DPRK," she said, using the acronym of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. "Nevertheless, the UN secretary-general shifted the blame for the case onto the DPRK rather than the U.S.