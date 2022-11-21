Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:11 November 21, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 21.

Korean-language dailies
-- Investigation imminent into opposition leader Lee Jae-myung (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party pushes for revising party convention rules (Kookmin Daily)
-- Holding daughter's hand, Kim Jong-un launches 'monster ICBM' (Donga Ilbo)
-- With key aide arrested, investigation closes in on Lee Jae-myung (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Prosecutors zero in on opposition leader Lee Jae-myung (Segye Times)
-- With popularity of e-cigarettes and flavored tobacco, demand for tobacco rising (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecution investigation closing in on opposition party leader (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- COP27 fails to make major progress in resolving climate damage facing developing nations (Hankyoreh)
-- In 3 yrs, Seoul will be unable to find place to dispose of 1,000 tons of trash (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Avengers' production company becomes Nexon's biggest shareholder (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Series of general strikes to simultaneously take place (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Kim's daughter makes appearance at ICBM launch (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 1st appearance of Kim's daughter shows confidence, experts say (Korea Herald)
-- Qatar ready for impressive, historic World Cup: envoy (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!