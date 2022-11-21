Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- Investigation imminent into opposition leader Lee Jae-myung (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party pushes for revising party convention rules (Kookmin Daily)
-- Holding daughter's hand, Kim Jong-un launches 'monster ICBM' (Donga Ilbo)
-- With key aide arrested, investigation closes in on Lee Jae-myung (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Prosecutors zero in on opposition leader Lee Jae-myung (Segye Times)
-- With popularity of e-cigarettes and flavored tobacco, demand for tobacco rising (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecution investigation closing in on opposition party leader (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- COP27 fails to make major progress in resolving climate damage facing developing nations (Hankyoreh)
-- In 3 yrs, Seoul will be unable to find place to dispose of 1,000 tons of trash (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Avengers' production company becomes Nexon's biggest shareholder (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Series of general strikes to simultaneously take place (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Kim's daughter makes appearance at ICBM launch (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 1st appearance of Kim's daughter shows confidence, experts say (Korea Herald)
-- Qatar ready for impressive, historic World Cup: envoy (Korea Times)
