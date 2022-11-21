Today in Korean history
Nov. 22
1974 -- U.S. President Gerald Ford visits South Korea.
1980 -- The military-backed government of President Chun Doo-hwan issues a decree allowing the partial resumption of political activities.
1989 -- President Roh Tae-woo visits Hungary, becoming the first South Korean president to visit the former Soviet bloc country.
2001 -- South Korea test-fires a 100-kilometer-range missile.
2008 -- A United Nations committee approves a resolution on North Korean human rights.
2011 -- South Korea's ruling party-controlled National Assembly approves a free trade agreement with the United States despite strong protest from opposition lawmakers.
2015 -- Former President Kim Young-sam, who formally ended decades of military rule in South Korea and accepted a massive international bailout during the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis, dies at the age of 88.
2016 -- The South Korean government approves a controversial intelligence sharing pact with Japan. The pact allows the two countries to share information on Pyongyang without having to go through the United States.
(END)
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
-
Opposition lawmaker accuses first lady of choreographing visit to sick child in Cambodia
-
BTS' Jin to release photo book before joining military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
Opposition lawmaker accuses first lady of choreographing visit to sick child in Cambodia
-
High-ranking police officer temporarily suspended in crowd crush probe
-
Ruling party chief slams list naming Itaewon tragedy victims
-
(LEAD) Ruling party condemns disclosure of names of Itaewon tragedy victims
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
(LEAD) S. Korean KF-16 jet crashes, pilot safely escapes: Air Force
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean KF-16 jet crashes, pilot safely escapes: Air Force
-
2.0 magnitude natural quake hits near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency