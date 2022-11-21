Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 21, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/08 Cloudy 30
Incheon 15/09 Cloudy 30
Suwon 16/07 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 17/07 Sunny 20
Daejeon 18/05 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 15/04 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 20/11 Sunny 20
Jeonju 19/08 Sunny 20
Gwangju 19/08 Sunny 20
Jeju 20/15 Cloudy 10
Daegu 19/07 Sunny 20
Busan 21/12 Sunny 20
