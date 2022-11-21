Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 November 21, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/08 Cloudy 30

Incheon 15/09 Cloudy 30

Suwon 16/07 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 17/07 Sunny 20

Daejeon 18/05 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 15/04 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 20/11 Sunny 20

Jeonju 19/08 Sunny 20

Gwangju 19/08 Sunny 20

Jeju 20/15 Cloudy 10

Daegu 19/07 Sunny 20

Busan 21/12 Sunny 20

