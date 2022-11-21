Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports down 16.7 pct during first 20 days of Nov.

All News 09:10 November 21, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 16.7 percent on-year in the first 20 days of November due mainly to weak outbound shipments of chips and mobile devices, data showed Monday.

The country's monthly exports stood at US$33.2 billion in the Nov. 1-20 period, compared with $39.8 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports also went down 5.5 percent on-year to $37.6 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $4.4 billion.

Outbound shipments of chips, South Korea's mainstay export product, declined 29.4 percent, the data showed.

Exports stood at US$52.48 billion in October, down 5.7 percent from $55.7 billion a year earlier, separate data from the trade ministry showed. It was the first on-year drop since the 3.6 percent fall posted in October 2020.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#exports-November
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!