(LEAD) BTS wins at American Music Awards for 5th consecutive year
(ATTN: ADDS background info in last three paras)
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- Global K-pop sensation BTS has received a prize at this year's American Music Awards (AMAs) for the fifth year in a row, the event's organizers have said.
BTS won in the category of favorite pop duo or group, beating out other big name nominees, such as Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Maneskin and OneRepublic, according to a list of winners unveiled on the homepage of the AMAs ahead of the awards ceremony Sunday (U.S. time).
It marks the South Korean band's fifth trophy in the prestigious American music awards since it first clinched one for favorite social artist in 2018.
The group has since been on the list of recipients, winning in the favorite pop duo or group category for the past four years since 2019.
Last year, it rewrote K-pop history by becoming the first Asian act to win artist of the year, considered the top award. It also was among the megastars from across the musical spectrum to perform during the awards ceremony.
BTS did not fly to the United States to attend the ceremony this year. Its youngest member, Jungkook, performed "Dreamers," a song from the official soundtrack for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, during its opening ceremony Sunday (local time).
