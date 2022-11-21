Seoul shares open lower on Fed's rate hike woes
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares opened lower Monday over woes that the U.S Federal Reserve may continue its aggressive monetary tightening.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 12.73 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,431.75 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.59 percent to 33,745.69, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.01 percent to 11,146.06.
This week, investors await minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve policy meeting to take a cue on the course of rate hikes, analysts said.
Most large-cap stocks declined, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. falling 0.7 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. declining 1.2 percent, state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp. shedding 1.8 percent and leading refiner SK Innovation Co. dropping 1.5 percent.
The local currency had been trading at 1,345.55 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 5.25 won from the previous session's close.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
-
Opposition lawmaker accuses first lady of choreographing visit to sick child in Cambodia
-
BTS' Jin to release photo book before joining military
-
DP leader raps interior minister over 'unpardonable slur' over Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
Opposition lawmaker accuses first lady of choreographing visit to sick child in Cambodia
-
High-ranking police officer temporarily suspended in crowd crush probe
-
Ruling party chief slams list naming Itaewon tragedy victims
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
(LEAD) S. Korean KF-16 jet crashes, pilot safely escapes: Air Force
-
Allies conduct joint air drill involving B-1B bomber after N. Korea's ICBM launch
-
2.0 magnitude natural quake hits near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency