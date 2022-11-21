Actress Lee Young-ae to star in new drama series 'Maestra'
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- Actress Lee Young-ae will return to the small screen with a new Korean drama series, tentatively titled "Maestra," industry sources said Monday.
In the drama based on the French TV series "Philharmonia," Lee will play the lead role of a violinist-turned-orchestra conductor who faces a dilemma when her secret is exposed to others.
Korean production company Raemongraein plans to begin shooting the series in the first half of next year, according to the sources. The TV channel and release date have not been confirmed yet.
It will be her first drama appearance following "Inspector Koo" aired on local cable channel JTBC in late 2021.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
-
Opposition lawmaker accuses first lady of choreographing visit to sick child in Cambodia
-
BTS' Jin to release photo book before joining military
-
DP leader raps interior minister over 'unpardonable slur' over Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
Opposition lawmaker accuses first lady of choreographing visit to sick child in Cambodia
-
High-ranking police officer temporarily suspended in crowd crush probe
-
Ruling party chief slams list naming Itaewon tragedy victims
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
(LEAD) S. Korean KF-16 jet crashes, pilot safely escapes: Air Force
-
2.0 magnitude natural quake hits near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency
-
(World Cup) BTS star Jungkook unveils new single to kick off 2022 World Cup