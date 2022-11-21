Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Actress Lee Young-ae to star in new drama series 'Maestra'

All News 10:40 November 21, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- Actress Lee Young-ae will return to the small screen with a new Korean drama series, tentatively titled "Maestra," industry sources said Monday.

In the drama based on the French TV series "Philharmonia," Lee will play the lead role of a violinist-turned-orchestra conductor who faces a dilemma when her secret is exposed to others.

Korean production company Raemongraein plans to begin shooting the series in the first half of next year, according to the sources. The TV channel and release date have not been confirmed yet.

It will be her first drama appearance following "Inspector Koo" aired on local cable channel JTBC in late 2021.

Actor Lee Young-ae poses for a photo during the closing ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival in the southern port city of Busan, in this file photo taken Oct. 14, 2022. (Yonhap)

