The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:07 November 21, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.00 3.00
1-M 3.36 3.36
2-M 3.67 3.68
3-M 4.05 4.05
6-M 4.63 4.63
12-M 5.00 5.01
(END)
