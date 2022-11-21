Main opposition leader vows to focus on economy even under 'political oppression'
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung vowed Monday to focus on improving people's livelihoods and the economy despite what he calls political oppression against him, after his two closest confidants were arrested earlier this month in connection to a corruption scandal.
The two -- Jeong Jin-sang, a vice chief of staff to Lee; and Kim Yong, deputy head of the Democratic Party's Institute for Democracy think tank -- have been arrested on charges of taking illicit money from real estate developers at the center of the scandal.
Their arrests suggest the investigation is zeroing in on Lee.
"The Democratic Party will steadily look after people's livelihoods and the economy while protecting peace and national security even under the suppression," Lee said in a party meeting.
Lee accused the government of President Yoon Suk-yeol of using its power to destroy the opposition party at a time when people's livelihoods and the economy are in a "grave crisis."
Lee also reiterated the need to open a parliamentary investigation and an independent counsel probe into the deadly crowd crush that claimed the lives of at least 158 people in Seoul's entertainment district of Itaewon on the night of Oct. 29.
"As one of the bereaved family members of the victims said, it is now time to uncover the truth and seek accountability from those responsible."
The ruling People Power Party has opposed the idea, saying it would hamper ongoing police investigations into the case.
