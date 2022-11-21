Seoul shares sharply down late Mon. morning amid rate hike woes
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares extended losses late Monday morning amid concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may continue its aggressive monetary tightening.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 32.72 points, or 1.34 percent, to 2,411.76 as of 11:20 a.m.
This week, investors are looking to minutes of the most recent Fed policy meeting to take a cue on the course of rate hikes while monitoring the COVID-19 situation in China, analysts said.
China reported its first pandemic-related deaths in nearly six months, sparking concerns that it could return to tighter restrictions.
Foreigners sold a net 186 billion won worth of stocks, offsetting institutions and individuals' stocks purchases valued at 189 billion won.
Most large-cap stocks declined.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 1.3 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declined 2 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. shed 1.5 percent, and leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 3.2 percent.
Among gainers, the country's sole aircraft manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries Co. rose 0.6 percent, and biotechnology firm Samsung Biologics Co. climbed 0.2 percent. The country's leading beverage firm Hitejinro Co. was up 1.3 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,353.90 won against the U.S. dollar, down 13.60 won from the previous session's close.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
