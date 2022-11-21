S. Korean military says no info on N. Korea's Hwasong-17 ICBM deployment
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean military said Monday it does not have any information indicating that North Korea has deployed its latest Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that was test-fired last week.
After the test-firing Friday, the North's official Korean Central News Agency reported on leader Kim Jong-un's mention of "ICBM units," fueling speculation over the possible deployment of the new ICBM known to put the entire U.S. mainland within range.
"We have assessed the ICBM, fired on Nov. 18, was the Hwasong-17 missile as the North has claimed, and we have no information regarding its operational deployment," Col. Kim Jun-rak, spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a regular press briefing.
He added that the intelligence authorities of the South and the United States are conducting an additional analysis related to the issue.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
-
Opposition lawmaker accuses first lady of choreographing visit to sick child in Cambodia
-
BTS' Jin to release photo book before joining military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
Opposition lawmaker accuses first lady of choreographing visit to sick child in Cambodia
-
High-ranking police officer temporarily suspended in crowd crush probe
-
Ruling party chief slams list naming Itaewon tragedy victims
-
(LEAD) Ruling party condemns disclosure of names of Itaewon tragedy victims
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
(LEAD) S. Korean KF-16 jet crashes, pilot safely escapes: Air Force
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean KF-16 jet crashes, pilot safely escapes: Air Force
-
2.0 magnitude natural quake hits near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency