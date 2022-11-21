Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon indefinitely suspends routine Q&As with reporters
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will stop holding routine Q&As with the press starting Monday, his office said, after a reporter got into a shouting match with one of his aides during a session last week.
The quarrel happened Friday after Yoon said it was "unavoidable" that his office barred local broadcaster MBC's reporters from boarding the presidential plane to cover his Southeast Asia trip earlier this month, given that it showed "very malicious behavior" with its "fake news."
-----------------
Yoon's office considers suing opposition lawmaker over alleged false claim against first lady
SEOUL -- The office of President Yoon Suk-yeol is looking into suing an opposition lawmaker on charges of defaming first lady Kim Keon-hee with claims that her photos with a sick Cambodian child were staged with studio lighting, an official said Monday.
The move comes after Rep. Jang Kyung-tae of the main opposition Democratic Party said Friday that foreign reporters and photo experts believe the photos were taken with at least two or three pieces of lighting equipment, not naturally during charity work.
-----------------
S. Korea identifies remains of another Korean War soldier
SEOUL -- South Korea's military has identified the remains of another South Korean soldier killed during the 1950-53 Korean War after their discovery earlier this year, the defense ministry said Monday.
The ministry's excavation team and service members from the 5th Infantry Division found Ssg. Pyeon Gwi-man's remains from White Horse Ridge, a former battle site inside the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas, in July. They also discovered 91 pieces of his personal belongings, including a fountain pen with his name engraved, at the site.
-----------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases at around 23,000 amid virus resurgence worries
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit around 23,000 on Monday, on par with the level a week earlier, amid growing worries over yet another virus wave in the winter.
The country reported 23,091 new COVID-19 infections, including 61 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 26,581,856, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) Exports down 16.7 pct during first 20 days of Nov.
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports fell 16.7 percent on-year in the first 20 days of November due mainly to weak outbound shipments of chips and mobile devices, data showed Monday.
The country's monthly exports stood at US$33.2 billion in the Nov. 1-20 period, compared with $39.8 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
-----------------
(LEAD) Ex-Yongsan police chief questioned over Itaewon crowd crush
SEOUL -- Police brought in a former head of the Yongsan Police Station for questioning Monday as part of an investigation into the bungled response to the crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood.
Lee Im-jae, who formerly headed the station covering the Itaewon district, appeared before a special investigation team building in western Seoul as a suspect.
-----------------
N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
SEOUL -- North Korea's foreign minister on Monday voiced "strong regret" that the head of the United Nations condemned Pyongyang's recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch, according to its state media.
"I express my strong regret over the fact that the UN secretary-general has taken a very deplorable attitude, oblivious of the purpose and principles of the UN Charter and its proper mission which is to maintain impartiality, objectivity and equity in all matters," Choe Son-hui said in an English-language statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency. "We recently warned the UN secretary-general to consider the issue of the Korean peninsula on the basis of impartiality and objectivity."
-----------------
(LEAD) BTS wins at American Music Awards for 5th consecutive year
SEOUL -- Global K-pop sensation BTS has received a prize at this year's American Music Awards (AMAs) for the fifth year in a row, the event's organizers have said.
BTS won in the category of favorite pop duo or group, beating out other big name nominees, such as Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Maneskin and OneRepublic, according to a list of winners unveiled on the homepage of the AMAs ahead of the awards ceremony Sunday (U.S. time).
-----------------
(World Cup) Host country's undefeated streak ends as Qatar fall to Ecuador in opener
AL KHOR, Qatar -- The streak has ended. Qatar are now the first FIFA World Cup host country to lose their opening match.
No host nation had ever dropped their first match at the quadrennial tournament, dating back to 1934, until Sunday night, when Ecuador crashed Qatar's party with a 2-0 victory in the opening Group A showdown.
-----------------
(World Cup) Uruguay goalkeeper prepared vs. Sonny, other S. Korean attackers
DOHA -- Ahead of what should be his FIFA World Cup debut against South Korea this week, Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet feels he is prepared to stare down the opposition's top offensive weapon, Son Heung-min.
And even if Son, who's recovering from multiple facial fractures, cannot play, Rochet believes other South Koreans will pick up the slack and not miss a beat. And he will be ready for them too.
