Jeju governor questioned over illegal electioneering charges
JEJU, South Korea, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors have questioned Jeju Gov. Oh Young-hun on charges of illegal election campaigning ahead of the June local elections, officials said Monday.
Oh underwent a nearly eight-hour interrogation at the Jeju District Prosecutors Office on Saturday over suspicions that he had several civic groups declare support for him during the main opposition Democratic Party's primary to pick candidates for the June 1 elections.
Oh's campaign was also accused of holding a meeting with about 10 organizations in illegal pre-electioneering before the official 13-day campaigning period for the regional elections began.
Prosecutors are expected to make a decision this week on whether to indict him.
In a press statement released Monday, Oh rejected the charges against him.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
