KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SKTelecom 49,750 UP 200
Handsome 26,250 UP 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 61,300 DN 3,800
ShinpoongPharm 24,250 DN 1,850
SamsungSecu 33,600 DN 650
IBK 10,900 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 127,000 DN 500
KUMHOTIRE 2,970 DN 110
KOREA AEROSPACE 45,950 UP 100
Asiana Airlines 11,750 DN 200
HyundaiElev 28,500 DN 350
Hanon Systems 8,700 DN 70
SK 208,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO 19,500 DN 200
KG DONGBU STL 8,970 DN 170
LOTTE SHOPPING 86,800 DN 600
COWAY 57,400 DN 400
BNK Financial Group 6,960 UP 70
HanmiPharm 262,500 DN 3,000
Youngone Corp 50,000 UP 1,000
Meritz Financial 26,750 DN 1,300
CSWIND 75,000 DN 200
emart 92,000 DN 200
PIAM 31,950 DN 650
HANJINKAL 40,300 DN 250
HL MANDO 48,800 UP 250
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 888,000 UP 6,000
CHONGKUNDANG 87,900 DN 400
DoubleUGames 48,350 UP 200
COSMAX 59,000 0
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,600 DN 1,300
Hansae 15,650 DN 100
KOLMAR KOREA 38,300 DN 350
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY333 00 DN300
SD Biosensor 32,500 DN 2,600
GKL 16,700 DN 50
KOLON IND 45,400 DN 650
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,950 UP 550
HANWHA LIFE 2,300 UP 60
KBFinancialGroup 49,700 UP 700
(MORE)
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
-
BTS' Jin to release photo book before joining military
-
(World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
Ruling party chief slams list naming Itaewon tragedy victims
-
(LEAD) Ruling party condemns disclosure of names of Itaewon tragedy victims
-
PM departs for Bangkok to attend APEC summit
-
Yoon says barring MBC reporters from presidential plane was 'unavoidable'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korean KF-16 jet crashes, pilot safely escapes: Air Force
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean KF-16 jet crashes, pilot safely escapes: Air Force
-
2.0 magnitude natural quake hits near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency