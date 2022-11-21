SKTelecom 49,750 UP 200

Handsome 26,250 UP 200

ILJIN MATERIALS 61,300 DN 3,800

ShinpoongPharm 24,250 DN 1,850

SamsungSecu 33,600 DN 650

IBK 10,900 UP 100

SAMSUNG SDS 127,000 DN 500

KUMHOTIRE 2,970 DN 110

KOREA AEROSPACE 45,950 UP 100

Asiana Airlines 11,750 DN 200

HyundaiElev 28,500 DN 350

Hanon Systems 8,700 DN 70

SK 208,500 DN 2,500

KEPCO 19,500 DN 200

KG DONGBU STL 8,970 DN 170

LOTTE SHOPPING 86,800 DN 600

COWAY 57,400 DN 400

BNK Financial Group 6,960 UP 70

HanmiPharm 262,500 DN 3,000

Youngone Corp 50,000 UP 1,000

Meritz Financial 26,750 DN 1,300

CSWIND 75,000 DN 200

emart 92,000 DN 200

PIAM 31,950 DN 650

HANJINKAL 40,300 DN 250

HL MANDO 48,800 UP 250

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 888,000 UP 6,000

CHONGKUNDANG 87,900 DN 400

DoubleUGames 48,350 UP 200

COSMAX 59,000 0

HANATOUR SERVICE 50,600 DN 1,300

Hansae 15,650 DN 100

KOLMAR KOREA 38,300 DN 350

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY333 00 DN300

SD Biosensor 32,500 DN 2,600

GKL 16,700 DN 50

KOLON IND 45,400 DN 650

HANAFINANCIALGR 41,950 UP 550

HANWHA LIFE 2,300 UP 60

KBFinancialGroup 49,700 UP 700

(MORE)