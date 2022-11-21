KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
GS 47,150 UP 850
FOOSUNG 13,100 DN 150
SK Innovation 170,500 DN 2,000
Fila Holdings 34,300 UP 850
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,000 0
CJ CheilJedang 401,000 UP 6,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,950 DN 50
LIG Nex1 91,200 DN 1,000
AMOREPACIFIC 115,500 DN 3,000
POONGSAN 29,050 DN 700
DL 64,600 DN 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,750 DN 50
KIA CORP. 65,200 DN 800
LGELECTRONICS 90,100 DN 1,900
Celltrion 177,000 DN 1,000
TKG Huchems 21,900 UP 300
KEPCO E&C 62,900 DN 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 150,500 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 34,000 UP 200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,800 UP 900
KIH 55,900 UP 300
LG H&H 634,000 DN 29,000
ShinhanGroup 36,500 UP 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,000 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,750 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,150 UP 1,800
LGCHEM 682,000 DN 22,000
CJ LOGISTICS 88,300 DN 1,200
DOOSAN 93,300 UP 1,600
Meritz Insurance 35,700 DN 250
HMM 20,250 DN 150
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 174,000 UP 7,000
KumhoPetrochem 146,500 DN 500
SKC 106,500 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,460 DN 70
Mobis 215,500 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 72,100 UP 700
HYUNDAI WIA 60,000 DN 500
S-1 66,600 UP 2,300
LG Innotek 308,500 UP 1,000
(MORE)
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
-
BTS' Jin to release photo book before joining military
-
(World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
Ruling party chief slams list naming Itaewon tragedy victims
-
(LEAD) Ruling party condemns disclosure of names of Itaewon tragedy victims
-
PM departs for Bangkok to attend APEC summit
-
Yoon says barring MBC reporters from presidential plane was 'unavoidable'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korean KF-16 jet crashes, pilot safely escapes: Air Force
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean KF-16 jet crashes, pilot safely escapes: Air Force
-
2.0 magnitude natural quake hits near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency