KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
ZINUS 34,750 DN 600
Hanchem 201,500 DN 8,500
DWS 48,900 DN 650
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 388,000 DN 5,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,600 DN 250
HyundaiEng&Const 39,950 DN 1,100
HANILCMT 11,950 0
SKBS 88,800 DN 2,600
WooriFinancialGroup 12,100 UP 350
KakaoBank 26,850 DN 850
SKBP 73,900 DN 3,600
KCC 252,500 DN 5,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES114000 DN3500
LS 67,900 0
Doosanfc 35,100 DN 1,800
Doosan Enerbility 16,450 UP 150
SKCHEM 100,500 DN 3,000
Doosan Bobcat 38,850 DN 1,550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,000 DN 250
Netmarble 51,800 DN 100
KRAFTON 236,500 UP 6,500
HD HYUNDAI 64,200 UP 1,300
ORION 110,000 DN 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,750 DN 250
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,700 DN 50
BGF Retail 194,000 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 10,850 DN 350
HYOSUNG TNC 344,000 DN 3,000
HITEJINRO 26,800 UP 150
Yuhan 58,500 0
SLCORP 27,500 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 23,800 DN 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24700 DN500
SAMSUNG C&T 122,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE TOUR 11,000 DN 250
LG Uplus 11,950 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,300 UP 800
KT&G 95,500 UP 500
LG Display 14,800 DN 50
PanOcean 5,120 DN 100
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
BTS' Jin to release photo book before joining military
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
Ruling party chief slams list naming Itaewon tragedy victims
PM departs for Bangkok to attend APEC summit
Yoon says barring MBC reporters from presidential plane was 'unavoidable'
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
(LEAD) S. Korean KF-16 jet crashes, pilot safely escapes: Air Force
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
(2nd LD) S. Korean KF-16 jet crashes, pilot safely escapes: Air Force
2.0 magnitude natural quake hits near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency