KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
NAVER 182,500 DN 3,000
Kakao 56,300 DN 1,400
Kogas 34,050 DN 550
SamsungF&MIns 195,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,850 DN 350
KT 36,550 DN 50
NCsoft 459,000 UP 8,000
KIWOOM 87,100 DN 1,600
DONGSUH 21,800 DN 50
DSME 19,250 DN 850
Kangwonland 24,250 UP 200
SamsungEng 25,750 UP 200
HDSINFRA 7,680 DN 380
DWEC 4,750 DN 85
SAMSUNG CARD 31,450 UP 150
SK hynix 86,300 DN 2,100
Youngpoong 781,000 DN 22,000
AmoreG 29,300 DN 2,400
HyundaiMtr 168,000 DN 1,500
Daewoong 20,550 DN 300
TaekwangInd 733,000 DN 8,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,110 DN 110
KAL 25,150 DN 50
LG Corp. 84,900 UP 1,600
POSCO CHEMICAL 223,000 DN 1,000
Boryung 10,900 DN 250
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,900 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,000 0
Shinsegae 211,500 DN 2,000
Nongshim 321,500 DN 500
Hyosung 73,500 DN 600
LOTTE 32,000 UP 250
GCH Corp 17,500 DN 200
LotteChilsung 140,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,860 DN 90
POSCO Holdings 288,500 DN 1,000
DB INSURANCE 58,100 DN 400
SamsungElec 61,400 DN 400
NHIS 9,350 DN 50
DongwonInd 240,500 UP 2,500
(MORE)
-
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
-
BTS' Jin to release photo book before joining military
-
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
-
(LEAD) Ruling party condemns disclosure of names of Itaewon tragedy victims
-
PM departs for Bangkok to attend APEC summit
-
Yoon says barring MBC reporters from presidential plane was 'unavoidable'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean KF-16 jet crashes, pilot safely escapes: Air Force
-
2.0 magnitude natural quake hits near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency