KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GC Corp 131,000 DN 3,000
GS E&C 22,450 DN 900
Hanmi Science 33,150 DN 1,250
SamsungElecMech 137,000 DN 1,500
Hanssem 44,750 DN 1,000
F&F 151,000 DN 8,000
KSOE 76,900 DN 1,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 50,800 UP 1,000
MS IND 16,900 DN 700
OCI 103,000 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 56,000 UP 300
KorZinc 648,000 0
SamsungHvyInd 5,120 DN 210
HyundaiMipoDock 90,200 DN 800
IS DONGSEO 32,200 DN 300
S-Oil 88,500 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 694,000 DN 7,000
KPIC 160,000 UP 4,000
GS Retail 28,600 UP 50
Ottogi 461,000 UP 7,500
MERITZ SECU 4,520 DN 110
HtlShilla 71,700 DN 700
Hanwha 28,050 DN 50
DB HiTek 47,200 DN 900
CJ 76,600 DN 700
LX INT 39,900 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 13,300 UP 150
SGBC 43,500 DN 4,800
TaihanElecWire 1,710 DN 55
Hyundai M&F INS 28,950 0
Daesang 21,100 UP 200
SKNetworks 4,100 DN 40
ORION Holdings 14,600 DN 100
HYBE 137,500 UP 500
SK ie technology 59,600 DN 2,100
LG Energy Solution 573,000 DN 25,000
DL E&C 38,150 DN 1,250
kakaopay 61,000 DN 600
K Car 12,950 DN 450
SKSQUARE 37,250 DN 1,250
(END)
