S Korea's NATO mission set to begin operations this week
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's newly-established mission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Brussels was scheduled to begins its official operations this week, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.
According to the ministry, Ambassador Yoon Soon-gu, who has been named as the head of the mission, will present his credentials to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Tuesday (local time) and begin his official duties. Yoon currently doubles as South Korea's top envoy to Belgium, the European Union and Luxemburg.
South Korea decided to establish the mission in June ahead of President Yoon Suk-yeol's participation in a NATO summit later that month.
The ministry said South Korea will further institutionalize its cooperative relationship with NATO and "actively participate in activities related to various issues" promoted by NATO, including those related to cyber defense and climate change.
