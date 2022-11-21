Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kenyan president to visit S. Korea for summit with Yoon

SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- Kenyan President William Ruto will visit South Korea this week for a summit meeting with President Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential office said Monday.

The summit will be held Wednesday during Ruto's three-day visit to the country starting Tuesday at Yoon's invitation, the office said.

He will be the first Kenyan president to visit South Korea in 32 years and the two sides are expected to discuss economic cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and development cooperation, it said.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's special envoys -- Choung Byoung-gug (L) and Kim Jae-kyung (R) -- pose for a photo with Kenyan President William Ruto in Nairobi, in this undated photo released by the South Korean foreign ministry on Sept. 16, 2022. Choung and Kim took part in a ceremony on Sept. 13 to mark the Kenyan president's inauguration and presented a letter from Yoon to Ruto. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

