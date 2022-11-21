Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon pledges close cooperation in letter to Saudi crown prince

All News 17:05 November 21, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol sent a letter to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday pledging close cooperation between the two countries following his visit to South Korea last week, his office said.

Yoon sent the letter in response to Prince Mohammed's note thanking the president for his hospitality during his visit to Seoul last Thursday.

"The crown prince's visit became an important milestone in taking the bilateral relationship one step farther," Yoon wrote in his message, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.

"We will cooperate closely for the realization of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030," he added, referring to the crown prince's road map for moving the country away from an oil-centric economy.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (R) and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman take a stroll after holding talks at the presidential residence in Seoul on Nov. 17, 2022, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Saudi crown prince
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!