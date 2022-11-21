(World Cup) S. Korean players pleased with pitch conditions at match venue
By Yoo Jee-ho
DOHA, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- After paying their first visit to the stadium for all of their group stage matches, South Korean players said Monday they were pleased with the conditions.
South Korea had their "stadium familiarization" session at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, just west of Doha, Monday morning. It is the site of all three Group H matches for South Korea: against Uruguay on Thursday, Ghana on Nov. 28 and Portugal on Dec. 2.
Midfielder Hwang In-beom and defender Kim Moon-hwan both said the pitch at the stadium felt softer than the one at their training facility in Doha.
"The field is incredible. It feels a little cushier than our training site," Hwang said, in a message shared by the Korea Football Association (KFA) as the familiarization session was open only to photographers and television cameras. "I wish we'd have been able to train here today, too. But at least being able to step on the pitch should help."
Kim said the stadium seemed "ideal" for matches and added, "The softer pitch makes it for better playing conditions."
Before South Korea and Uruguay take the field there, Denmark and Tunisia will play the first match at Education City Stadium at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Midfielder Paik Seung-ho said conditions may change depending on how that first match is played but added, "The way it's set up now, the stadium looks fantastic."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
-
BTS' Jin to release photo book before joining military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
Ruling party chief slams list naming Itaewon tragedy victims
-
(LEAD) Ruling party condemns disclosure of names of Itaewon tragedy victims
-
PM departs for Bangkok to attend APEC summit
-
Yoon says barring MBC reporters from presidential plane was 'unavoidable'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) S. Korean KF-16 jet crashes, pilot safely escapes: Air Force
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean KF-16 jet crashes, pilot safely escapes: Air Force
-
(World Cup) BTS star Jungkook unveils new single to kick off 2022 World Cup
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony