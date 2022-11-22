Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon indefinitely suspends routine Q&As with reporters (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung accused of holding stake in scandal-ridden land development project (Kookmin Daily)

-- Yoon stops taking questions from reporters on way to office (Donga Ilbo)

-- Opposition leader accused of holding 'hidden stake' in scandal-ridden land development project (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Opposition leader accused of holding stake in scandal-ridden land development project (Segye Times)

-- Opposition leader accused of holding stake in scandal-ridden land development project (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Opposition leader accused of holding stake in scandal-ridden land development project (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon suspends routine Q&As with reporters (Hankyoreh)

-- Opposition leader under fire for holding 'hidden stake' in scandal-ridden land development project (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 1 in 4 households in Seoul slapped with comprehensive real estate taxes (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Individual investors suffer losses in KOSDAQ convertible bond market (Korea Economic Daily)

