Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 November 22, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/08 Sunny 60

Incheon 14/08 Sunny 60

Suwon 15/07 Sunny 60

Cheongju 14/09 Sunny 60

Daejeon 15/08 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 14/04 Sunny 80

Gangneung 16/09 Rain 80

Jeonju 17/10 Sunny 60

Gwangju 17/10 Sunny 60

Jeju 20/14 Rain 60

Daegu 15/09 Sunny 70

Busan 18/13 Sunny 70

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!