Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 22, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/08 Sunny 60
Incheon 14/08 Sunny 60
Suwon 15/07 Sunny 60
Cheongju 14/09 Sunny 60
Daejeon 15/08 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 14/04 Sunny 80
Gangneung 16/09 Rain 80
Jeonju 17/10 Sunny 60
Gwangju 17/10 Sunny 60
Jeju 20/14 Rain 60
Daegu 15/09 Sunny 70
Busan 18/13 Sunny 70
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
-
BTS' Jin to release photo book before joining military
Most Saved
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) Ruling party condemns disclosure of names of Itaewon tragedy victims
-
PM departs for Bangkok to attend APEC summit
-
Yoon says barring MBC reporters from presidential plane was 'unavoidable'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
S. Korea puts off air drills after KF-16 crash
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
(LEAD) Yoon indefinitely suspends routine Q&As with reporters
-
S. Korean military says no info on N. Korea's Hwasong-17 ICBM deployment