BTS' 'Dynamite' video surpasses 1.6 bln YouTube views
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The music video for global sensation BTS' "Dynamite" exceeded 1.6 billion views on YouTube on Tuesday, becoming the second most-viewed video from the band, its management agency said.
The video for the megahit single released in August 2020 reached the milestone at 4:26 a.m., Big Hit Music said.
It became the K-pop septet's second music video to surpass 1.6 billion views following "Boy with Luv."
"Dynamite," the first English-language song from BTS, is an upbeat disco-pop song about joy and confidence. The song made BTS the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart in 2020 and won the group its first Grammy nomination.
Including "Dynamite," BTS now has 39 music videos with more than 100 million views.
