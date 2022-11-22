S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases in 72,000 range amid new wave concerns
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stood at around 72,000 on Tuesday, a similar level from a week earlier, amid concerns over the spread of a new virus wave in winter.
The country reported 72,873 new COVID-19 infections, including 81 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 26,654,729, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Tuesday's count is almost identical to the 72,866 cases logged seven days ago. The daily infection numbers have stayed in the five digits since early September amid fears over a new virus wave hitting the country this winter, coupled with the spread of seasonal influenza.
Health authorities predict that the daily cases could surge to as many as 200,000 as early as December, calling on people to get booster shots, especially high-risk groups like the elderly and those with weak immune systems.
On Tuesday, the KDCA reported 45 deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 30,111. The fatality rate stood at 0.11 percent.
The number of critically ill patients came to 461, down four from the previous day.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
-
BTS' Jin to release photo book before joining military
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) Ruling party condemns disclosure of names of Itaewon tragedy victims
-
PM departs for Bangkok to attend APEC summit
-
Yoon says barring MBC reporters from presidential plane was 'unavoidable'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
S. Korea puts off air drills after KF-16 crash
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
S. Korean military says no info on N. Korea's Hwasong-17 ICBM deployment
-
(LEAD) Yoon indefinitely suspends routine Q&As with reporters