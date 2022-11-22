Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon visits grave of late President Kim Young-sam on death anniversary

All News 10:04 November 22, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol visited the grave of late President Kim Young-sam on Tuesday and paid tribute on the seventh anniversary of his death, his office said.

Kim, who was in office from 1993 to 1998, formally ended decades of military rule in South Korea and accepted a massive international bailout during the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis.

He was buried at Seoul National Cemetery.

"Now is the time for all to reflect on the grand politics, upright politics of Geosan," Yoon wrote in a visitors' book, referring to the late president's pen name, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.

Geosan means great mountain.

He was accompanied on the visit by leaders of the ruling People Power Party and presidential officials, among others.

Then presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol visits late former President Kim Young-sam's birthplace in Geoje, southeastern South Korea, on Feb. 19, 2022. Seen behind him is Kim's bust. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Yoon Suk-yeol #late president
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!