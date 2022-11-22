(LEAD) S. Korea, India discuss supply chain cooperation, investment
(ATTN: CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- Senior trade officials of South Korea and India discussed ways Tuesday to boost cooperation on ensuring stable supply chains and expanding bilateral trade and investment, Seoul's trade ministry said.
South Korea's Deputy Trade Minister Jeong Dae-jin met with India's vice trade minister, Sumita Dawra, who came to Seoul for a four-day visit, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Jeong called for enhanced bilateral cooperation in responses to climate change and supply chains as key strategic partners, particularly as South Korea seeks a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific region under its new strategy.
The Indian official shared the need to work more closely in supply chains facing fast-changing global circumstances and voiced hope for greater investment in his nation by South Korean firms, according to the ministry.
During the first nine months of this year, bilateral trade came to US$22 billion, with the comparable figure for all of 2021 coming to $23.7 billion, according to government data.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
-
BTS' Jin to release photo book before joining military
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
PM departs for Bangkok to attend APEC summit
-
Yoon says barring MBC reporters from presidential plane was 'unavoidable'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
S. Korea puts off air drills after KF-16 crash
-
(LEAD) S. Korea succeeds in L-SAM missile intercepting test: military
-
U.S. calls for UNSC action, says Russia, China responsible for N. Korea's provocative actions
-
S. Korea succeeds in L-SAM missile intercepting test: military