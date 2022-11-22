S. Korea, U.S. to create Busan-Tacoma green cargo shipping route
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States have agreed to establish a green cargo shipping route linking South Korea's Busan port with the U.S.' Tacoma port near Seattle in a move to better achieve the maritime carbon neutrality, Seoul's oceans ministry said Tuesday.
The agreement was signed by Seoul's climate ambassador, Na Kyung-won, and U.S. climate envoy John Kerry earlier this month on the sidelines of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP27, held in Egypt from Nov. 6 through Friday, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.
Seoul and Washington will launch a feasibility study this year on the creation of the Busan-Tacoma route by running zero-emission vessels in line with the global initiative to decarbonize the shipping industry by 2050, according to the ministry.
South Korea also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Global Green Growth Institute to jointly push for various projects meant to implement emission reduction goals, it added.
