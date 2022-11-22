Seoul stocks down late Tues. morning on China's COVID-19 resurgence
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks surrendered earlier gains late Tuesday morning as investors took a wait-and-see stance amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had inched down 5.11 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,414.39 as of 11:20 a.m.
The market opened slightly higher but soon fell to negative territory on lackluster investor sentiment.
Investors have taken to the sidelines amid worries that recent COVID-19 trends in China could lead to more strict anti-virus measures and slow down the country's economy. China is South Korea's top trading partner.
In Seoul, large-cap shares were mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics declined 1.14 percent, and smaller rival SK hynix dipped 0.35 percent.
Auto shares lost ground. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor slid 0.89 percent, sister affiliate Kia fell 0.46 percent and car parts maker Hyundai Mobis shed 2.09 percent.
Among gainers, top chemical firm LG Chem added 2.05 percent, steel maker POSCO Holdings advanced 1.56 percent and bio firm Samsung Biologics inched up 0.9 percent.
The local currency had been exchanging hands at 1,355.4 won against the dollar, down 0.7 won from the previous session's close as of 11:20 a.m.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) BTS member Jungkook to take center stage in opening ceremony
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
BTS Jin's 'The Astronaut' sells over 1 mln copies
-
BTS' Jin to release photo book before joining military
-
N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
(LEAD) N. Korea reveals leader Kim's daughter for first time
-
PM departs for Bangkok to attend APEC summit
-
Yoon says barring MBC reporters from presidential plane was 'unavoidable'
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
(LEAD) N. Korea voices 'strong regret' over U.N. chief's criticism of its recent ICBM launch
-
S. Korea puts off air drills after KF-16 crash
-
S. Korean military says no info on N. Korea's Hwasong-17 ICBM deployment
-
BTS' Jungkook dominates iTunes charts in 102 countries with World Cup song
-
U.S. calls for UNSC action, says Russia, China responsible for N. Korea's provocative actions