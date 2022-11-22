The Tottenham Hotspur talisman has been training with a protective mask covering his injured face in Qatar. He suffered multiple fractures around his left eye in a collision during a match on Nov. 1 and underwent surgery three days later. The opening Group H match between South Korea and Uruguay will be played exactly 20 days after the procedure, a 4 p.m. kickoff Thursday at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, just west of Doha. It's 10 p.m. Thursday in South Korea.

