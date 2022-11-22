Main opposition party vows to pass motion to open parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) vowed Tuesday to pass a motion to open a parliamentary probe into the Itaewon crowd crush later this week, despite a proposal from the ruling People Power Party (PPP) it could agree to a probe if it is launched after the national budget is passed.
DP floor leader Park Hong-geun made the remark a day after his PPP counterpart, Joo Ho-young, said the party could drop its objections to a parliamentary probe if it is launched after the National Assembly deals first with the national budget.
Park said the proposal is a step forward but the party will go ahead and approve the motion as planned.
"Under any circumstances, we will certainly pass the parliamentary investigation plan at a plenary session on Nov. 24," Park told a party meeting.
Earlier this month, the DP and two minor opposition parties -- the Justice Party and the Basic Income Party -- submitted a joint request to kick off a 60-day probe into the Oct. 29 tragedy that killed at least 158 Halloween partygoers in Seoul's Itaewon district.
The opposition parties have accused the government of bungling the response despite prior warnings that safety accidents could happen, as massive crowds were expected to converge in the nightlife district for the first Halloween celebrations without outdoor mask mandates in three years.
The DP floor leader also said the bereaved families of the Itaewon victims claim the government of President Yoon Suk-yeol's response to the accident was problematic and they have requested a parliamentary probe to find the truth.
"The leadership of the PPP should not turn away from the truth and responsibility anymore after hearing the bereaved families' painful cry."
The PPP leadership met with some of the Itaewon victims' mourning families Monday.
After the meeting, the families told reporters Interior Minister Lee Sang-min should first step down to take responsibility and they hope a parliamentary probe is conducted along with police investigations to discover the truth.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
