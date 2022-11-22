Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) 'The King's Affection' becomes first Korean drama to win Int'l Emmy

All News 17:29 November 22, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with CJ executive's award; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean historical romance "The King's Affection" has become the country's first TV drama to win an International Emmy, the drama's broadcaster said Tuesday.

KBS said the series was chosen as the winner of the International Emmy Award for Best Telenovela during the 50th awards ceremony held in New York City on Monday (local time). The Korean show beat nominees from China, Spain and Brazil to take home the honor.

Starring Park Eun-bin and Rowoon, the 20-part series is about a fictional princess of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) who has been raised as her deceased twin brother and becomes a king.

This image provided by South Korean TV broadcaster KBS introduces its TV series "The King's Affection" as a nominee for the 50th International Emmy Awards. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"It became the first Korean drama to win an International Emmy," Lee Geon-jun, head of KBS's drama center, said. "We'll do our best so KBS dramas can play a big role in maintaining the power of Korean content."

The International Emmy Awards is considered one of the world's three big awards for television programs, along with Canada's Banff World Media Festival and Monaco's Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

Bestowed by the New York–based International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the International Emmys are presented in recognition to the best television programs initially produced and aired outside the United States.

During the ceremony, Lee Mie-kyung, vice chair of Korean entertainment giant CJ Group, received the International Emmy Directorate Award for her contribution to international television, CJ ENM said.

Widely known as Miky Lee, she is behind K-pop's global success and "Parasite" (2019), the first foreign language film in history to win the Oscar for best picture.

Lee Mie-kyung (C), vice chair of CJ Group, poses for a photo after receiving the International Emmy Directorate Award from the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS) during the 50th awards ceremony held in New York City on Nov. 21, 2022, along with Bruce L. Paisner (L), the IATAS president, and Korean actor Song Joong-ki (R), in this photo provided by CJ ENM. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Korean drama #International Emmy Awards
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!