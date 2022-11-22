Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Senior S. Korean, Ghanaian defense officials discuss arms industry cooperation

All News 15:24 November 22, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul held talks with Ghana's defense chief Dominic Nitiwul in Seoul on Tuesday to discuss bilateral cooperation in defense-related areas, Seoul's defense ministry said.

During the talks, Shin said Nitiwul's Seoul visit marked the strengthening of bilateral defense cooperation and proposed continuing the two sides' mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, including the arms industry and peace keeping activities, it said.

Shin also asked for Ghana's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern city of Busan.

Nitiwul is on a visit here to attend a conference on defense industry cooperation between South Korea and Africa, according to the ministry.

South Korea's Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul (L) meets with Ghana's Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul at Shin's office in central Seoul on Nov. 22, 2022, in this photo provided by the defense ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

