Senior S. Korean, Ghanaian defense officials discuss arms industry cooperation
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul held talks with Ghana's defense chief Dominic Nitiwul in Seoul on Tuesday to discuss bilateral cooperation in defense-related areas, Seoul's defense ministry said.
During the talks, Shin said Nitiwul's Seoul visit marked the strengthening of bilateral defense cooperation and proposed continuing the two sides' mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, including the arms industry and peace keeping activities, it said.
Shin also asked for Ghana's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern city of Busan.
Nitiwul is on a visit here to attend a conference on defense industry cooperation between South Korea and Africa, according to the ministry.
