China resumes online streaming of S. Korean movie after 6 years
All News 15:32 November 22, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- China has resumed online streaming of a South Korean movie after six years, the presidential office said Tuesday, lifting a ban placed on all Korean cultural content over the deployment of a U.S. missile defense system in the South.
The decision was made on the occasion of President Yoon Suk-yeol's summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia last week, Kim Eun-hye, senior presidential secretary for press affairs, said.
