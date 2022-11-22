Go to Contents Go to Navigation

China resumes online streaming of S. Korean movie after 6 years

All News 15:32 November 22, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- China has resumed online streaming of a South Korean movie after six years, the presidential office said Tuesday, lifting a ban placed on all Korean cultural content over the deployment of a U.S. missile defense system in the South.

The decision was made on the occasion of President Yoon Suk-yeol's summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia last week, Kim Eun-hye, senior presidential secretary for press affairs, said.

