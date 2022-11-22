S. Korea to offer US$500,000 in humanitarian aid to quake-hit Indonesia
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to offer US$500,000 in humanitarian aid to Indonesia for victims and others suffering from an earthquake there earlier this week, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
More than 160 people have been killed by the 5.6 magnitude quake that struck the country's populous West Java province the previous day, the ministry said, citing media reports.
It said South Korea will continue to provide humanitarian aid to countries and people affected by natural disasters and expressed hope that the assistance will be helpful to Indonesians suffering from the earthquake damage.
